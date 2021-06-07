KKK 11: Abhinav Shukla shares a PIC with Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari; Says ‘Heaven is a place on earth’

Abhinav Shukla took to his Instagram and shared a happy moment with other Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants.

Abhinav Shukla along with others is in Cape Town shooting for his next reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show, which will be aired from July, has been in news ever since its announcement. Contestants have been sharing a lot of videos and pictures on their social handles. Fans also eagerly wait for their updates. This year, Shweta Tiwari, , , Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain have participated.

Today, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared a group photo on his Instagram and called it ‘Heaven is a place on earth’. In the picture, all the contestants are seen sitting near a sea and are happily posing for the camera. Fans are also dropping lovely comments. Recently, he had also shared a picture wearing denim jumpsuit and captioned it as ‘‘I wish i had jump-wings on my shoulder! #jumpsuit.’ His wife Rubina Dilaik also commented saying ‘Hawwt’ along with fire emoji.

One of the users wrote, ‘I LOVE THIS PICTURE SO MUCH!!! MY WHOLE HEART!!! THANK YOU FOR THIS ABHIIIII DIVYANKA SHWETA.” Another wrote, ‘My phone is burning.’

Take a look at his picture here:

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor had opened up on why he took part in the reality show. He mentioned that he wanted to see if he can handle his fears amid the challenges. “I always liked the fear factor as a viewer, as the show. And there is no point in delaying. I want to do it now I will do it now,” he was quoted saying.

