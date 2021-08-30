KKK 11: Anushka Sen on her eviction from Rohit Shetty’s show: I legit thought I’ll be eliminated in first week

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been garnering a lot of appreciation. The adventure based reality show has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants and has been entertaining the audience with its breathtaking stunts and comedy quotient. Interestingly, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently witnessed a twist after Anushka Sen was eliminated from the show. To note, she was the youngest contestant on KKK 11 and was evicted in the seventh week.

And while it was a heartbreaking moment for Anushka’s massive fan following, the young starlet is quite happy about her journey on the adventure based reality show. In fact, she also stated that her journey on KKK 11 has made her stronger. Sharing a video of her last moments on the show, which was earlier shared by her mother, Anushka wrote, “Got eliminated today at the 14th episode which lasted for 7 weeks! For me, that’s a big achievement cause I legit thought I’ll be eliminated in the first week. But I kept fighting and performing and got so much love from all you people! What a journey. Made me stronger and I learned a lot about myself. My fan’s love is everything to me, thank you for your constant support.”

Take a look at Anushka Sen’s post:

Meanwhile, Anushka’s father is quite proud of her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Sharing a video from the show on his Instagram story, he wrote, “Proud of my lil angel. Awesome performance and great fighting spirit, superb mental strength and with all the odds reached till 14th episode out of 20. Stay brave and don’t depend on anyone. No one will support you, which we saw on screen. Remember everyone will pretend to be with your”.

