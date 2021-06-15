  1. Home
KKK 11: Arjun Bijlani gives glimpse of what 'the boys are doing' in Cape Town; Shares Video

Arjun Bijlani has been treating fans with lovely pictures and videos from Cape Town on his Instagram handle.
4432 reads Mumbai
The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will soon be aired on television. The promo has been released recently which has added more excitement among fans. This season 13 television celebrities have participated and they are --Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raaj Jain. Currently, the shooting is going on in Cape Town, South Africa.  

However, recently Arjun Bijlani shared a video on his official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of what the boys are doing. In the video, he and other male contestants are doing the mannequin challenge and in the background, a Brown Munde song is being played.  They are standing in a still position in a park. He captioned the post as, "Stay still we are coming soon #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi."  Fans have flooded his comment section. One of the fans wrote, ‘Rahul rocks’. 

He had been sharing a lot of videos and pictures from Cape Town and keeps his fans updated about the show. Recently, he had shared a lot of pictures with Rohit Shetty and captioned it as ‘Mere gale mein golmaal hai’ followed by funny emojis.  

In one of her posts, he had also shared a video on Instagram showing precious father-son memories. ‘Ek Tu Hi Yaar Mera’ sung by Arijit Singh is being played in the background. He wrote, “To my dearest son, never forget that I love you and that I will always have your back. Whatever will come your way, know that you will always have my guidance and support. I love you! #missing #myboy #capetown (sic)."

Also Read: PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani discloses about his ‘neon happiness'

Credits :Arjun Bijlani Instagram

