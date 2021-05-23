KKK 11: Arjun Bijlani is missing his son as he shares a throwback PIC; Shweta Tiwari drops heart emoji

Arjun Bijlani is missing his son as he is away from him and shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is making headlines for all the reasons. Right from contestants’ having fun to Shweta Tiwari’s controversy, the show is gaining popularity. The show is scheduled to go on air from July as revealed by Rahul Vaidya. Apart from sharing their fun banter videos, pictures, contestants are also missing their family members. Actor is also among them. He has shared a throwback picture with his son on his Instagram handle.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Missing you champ’. In the picture, both father and son are seen clad in winter clothes and happily posing for the camera. They are enjoying the boat ride in Jammu and Kashmir. Many celebrities including Shweta Tiwari also dropped a comment. She shared a lot of heart emojis. Fans are also reacting to the pictures and sharing emojis in the comment section. The actor had recently celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary with his wife Neha Bijlani.

The couple celebrated through a video call as he is in Cape Town shooting for the reality show. The actor’s wife had shared the glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram handle.

Earlier, the actor had shared an old video of them and captioned it, “Happy anniversary my rock my rockstar my partner in crime .. First one that we are not together but we shall celebrate once I’m back .. lots and lots of love and pl don’t cry @nehaswamibijlani happy 8 to us .. #arneha." The couple tied the knot on May 20, 2013.

