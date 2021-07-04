  1. Home
KKK 11: Arjun Bijlani & Vishal Aditya Singh dance on ‘Pehla Nasha’; THIS is how Rohit Shetty reacted

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo is released by the makers. The show will be aired in July and shooting was done in Cape Town.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 04:04 pm
The upcoming adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been able to keep fans entertained ever since it was announced. The makers have already released the promo of the show which has increased the excitement level. This year 13 celebrities are taking part in the show. However, apart from their promo videos, the makers have also released some fun videos which were recorded while contestants perform the stunt. Today, one of them was released by the channel on their official Instagram channel.

The promo video opens with actors Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh doing a romantic dance on the song Pehla Nasha. Rahul Vaidya was seen singing the song. Host Rohit Shetty was seen smiling and said, "Salman Bhai, now I understand." The contestants were also seen laughing. They performed well on the song. The channel captioned the video as, “Naya pyaar, dher saari masti aur darr! Khatron ke khiladi season 11 starts 17th July se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK11 @itsrohitshetty @rahulvaidyarkv @arjunbijlani @vishalsingh713.”

Fans also dropped comments demanding Abhinav Shukla’s promo video. One of the fans wrote, “Hope Rahul Vaidya win the season.” The season remained in the news for all the correct reasons.

Click here to view the video:

This season 13 television celebrities are participating--Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere in July.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

