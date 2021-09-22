KKK 11: Arjun Bijlani wins reality show? Fans flood social media with congratulatory messages

The much-loved reality show on television Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will finally come to an end with the grand finale airing on September 25th- 26th. After weeks of cut-throat competitions, and entertaining tasks in Cape Town, the contestants that emerged to be finalists are Divyanka Tripathi, , Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. Although the grand finale is yet to air, the buzz is that Arjun has emerged winner of Rohit Shetty’s show, with being the first runners up.

Although the news is not yet confirmed, fans of Arjun Bijlani have already taken social media by storm and poured in congratulatory messages. Taking to Twitter, one fan expressed, “Today in the evening I literally prayed to Bhagwan ji to please make him win the show. He has gone through a lot of things and suffered a lot. He wanted to win this show for his son! And he did!” Another fan tweeted, “Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani so so happy for u n us, u really made us proud in each n every stunt .. can’t wait to see finale stunt , can’t tell in words how happy I m #ArjunBijlani #kkk11finale #KKK11”

Take a look at what fans have to say:

He liked Finally it's Confirmed Congrats Mere hero So so so proud of You .@Thearjunbijlani #ArjunBijlani pic.twitter.com/fTY5sLIDd8 — A Blessed Arjuner (@Secretxgiggles) September 21, 2021

Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani so so happy for u n us, u really made us proud in each n every stunt .. can’t wait to see finale stunt , can’t tell in words how happy I m #ArjunBijlani #kkk11finale #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/jifepDLOIf — ArjunBijlaniFC (@ArjunBijlaniFC) September 21, 2021

Today in the evening I literally prayed to Bhagwan ji to please make him win the show. He has gone through a lot of things and suffered a lot. He wanted to win this show for his son! And he did! #ArjunBijlani #KKK11 #kkk11finale pic.twitter.com/aagNsjt2kF — RIYA ROYEZADA (@Ranjhandheer_) September 21, 2021

As the rumours about Arjun winning the show are making rounds, many fans also believe that it was Divyanka Tripathi who was the more deserving winner. While one Twitter user said, "Frankly speaking I am happy for #ArjunBijlani for he won the show and also one of my favourites in the show but at the same time I felt #DivyankaTripathi was more deserving. For me both are winners." Another wrote, "Divyanka had winning qualities no doubt that Arjun had done stunts more than Divyanka but she never said I can't do this I can't do that Face with rolling eyes if Arjun deserves the trophy then Rahul too deserves it! Anyways kismat waalo ko milte hai."

Take a look:

Congratulations to #ArjunBijlani on winning the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Unlucky Dhakad Girl #DivyankaTripathi ended up as the Runner-up of the show for not being the channel face? #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/HRoMGxO1KD — #BiggBoss_Tak(@BiggBoss_Tak) September 21, 2021

