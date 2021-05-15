KKK 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari flaunts her abs in the PHOTO clicked by Abhinav Shukla & leaves fans awestruck

Shweta Tiwari is making a style statement as she gets clicked by her co-contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav Shukla.

Shweta Tiwari is one of the contestants on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The shooting of the show will take place in Cape Town and the contestants have already reached there. The contestants are having a great time in the South Africa city as they are clicking pictures with one another. The stunning actress Shweta Tiwari has recently shared a picture of herself and we are stunned by her look.

Shweta Tiwari has posted a sizzling picture of herself as she shows off her toned body and perfect abs. She is wearing a red and white stripe crop top along with light blue jeans. She paired the look with grey shoes. The picture was taken by another contestant of the show Abhinav Shukla.

The actress has recently been highlighted by the media over her dispute with estranged husband Abhinav Shukla for her son. She has shared a video of her CCTV from her society where she is being assaulted by her husband in a public space. Abhinav Kohli had also shared a long video in which he pleads for his innocence and says that he is deliberately being kept away from his four year old son, Reyansh. He also shared small videos of his son to show that his has son wants to be with him. Shweta has not given a response to this video for now.

