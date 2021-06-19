KKK 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari shares a cute video of herself; Says ‘This is how freedom looks like’

Actress Shweta Tiwari is having fun while shooting for her upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Shweta Tiwari is having a good time while shooting for the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She and her co-contestants are making the most out of their time while shooting in Cape Town. Recently, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress shared on her Instagram a video of enjoying herself, which she captioned as “This is how freedom looks like”. In the video, Shweta can be seen walking and hopping happily in a hotel corridor with the song ‘Aaj Main Upar’ playing in the background.

It is an adorable video of Shweta being herself. Meanwhile, Varun Sood, another contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 commented, “Cute hai!”. Apart from Varun, Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari also dropped a comment on her mom's post. She wrote, “You better not mean freedom from me cuz that’s shady”. Also, Shweta’s fans are dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Recently, Shweta also shared a fun video in which she can be seen dancing with co-contestant Vishal Singh Aditya to the song ‘Paani Paani’. The actress had captioned it as, “Yes! Yes! This is Our Happy Dance Sawaal ye Hai Ki “why are we happy?” Any Guesses”.

Talking about the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, so far reportedly, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Mahekk Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain have been eliminated. After the elimination rounds, the show continues with , Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood. It is being speculated that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be going on air from the end of July.

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Instagram

