KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi is 'fascinated' by THIS multifaceted personality as they converse; PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi is full of praises and admiration for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty as she engages in a deep conversation with him.

The beautiful and talented actress is one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The 11th season of the show is being shot in the beautiful Cape Town in South Africa. The actress is having a great time over there and she often shares pictures of herself along with other contestants. Divyanka has recently shared a picture with someone whom she admires a lot and looks up to for inspiration.

In the picture shared by the actress, she is seen having a good laugh with the host of the show, Rohit Shetty. The actress is highly fascinated by his personality as she appreciated him in the caption. She wrote, “Fascinated by the multi-faceted personality of Mr Shetty who is a mix of a fantastic director, engaging anchor and in our case even a stunt coach.” She also added a twist in the caption as she asked her fans to guess what they are talking about, as she captions, “#InDeepConversation...or are we? Guess the topic”.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the prominent actresses in the television sector, who made her debut with the show Banoo Main Teri Dulann. She was appreciated for playing the role of Dr. Ishita Iyer on popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, in which she was paired with . The actress was last seen on TV as the host of the crime-based show Crime Patrol Satark- Women Against Crime. Presently, she is a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she will be performing stunts. It will air on TV in the month of July.

