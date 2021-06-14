KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi feels 'aaj ke boys are paani kam chai' in front of Rohit Shetty; Here's why

Recently, while posing with Rohit Shetty on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi penned a note where she said that boys on the show were nothing in front of the host. The reason why Divyanka said it will leave you surprised.

A show that has been the talk of the town over the past few weeks is Fear Factor India: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While the shoot is in Cape Town, contestants have been sharing photos from the same. , who also has participated this season, is currently making most of her time with other contestants and the show's host, Rohit Shetty. Her recent post proves that she is a complete fangirl of the Simmba director as she went on to claim that none of the boys on the show is anything in front of him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a photo with Rohit Shetty as she wrote, "With sir's kick that high...aaj ke boys you are paani kam chai! Just for kicks! Keep rocking @itsRohitShetty Sir." The reason why Divyanka felt that none of the boys had it in them was the fact that Rohit could be seen kicking very high in the air in the photo. In the photo, we can see Divyanka leaning on a barrel while posing with Rohit who is seen kicking in the air.

The actress can be seen clad in a blue dress while Rohit is seen in an army green OOTD with sneakers and sunglasses. As soon as Divyanka shared the photo, fans sharted pouring in love for the same. The photo also gave us a glimpse of her and Rohit Shetty's bond.

Meanwhile, recently, Rohit also shared the first promo of the show and gave all a glimpse of the exciting and adventurous new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Apart from Divyanka, others on the show include Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, , Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal.

