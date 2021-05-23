KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi & Maheck Chahal bond during shoot: Wouldn't have been the same without you

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been continuously sharing pictures from Cape Town and giving us glimpses of the shoot.

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 shooting is going on in Cape Town, South Africa. All the contestants are there shooting for the show. And they have been sharing pictures, videos of their fun which they are having on the set. Dahiya has also participated in the show and has been treating her fans with lovely pictures on her Instagram. Her two ponytails to glamorous avatar all pictures are going viral on social platforms. Fans have mostly seen her in a traditional avatar.

Recently, she shared a picture on her Instagram with another contestant Maheck Chahal and wrote, “For me, #KKK11 wouldn't have been the same without you! With firey hot @maheckchahal. The actress also replied saying, “Awww Muah... my cutie.” In the pictures, both are posing together and are looking very comfortable with each other. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen wearing a denim jacket. She has opted for pink colour lipstick. Earlier to this, Maheck had also posted a picture with Crime Patrol actress and wrote, "With my homie @divyankatripathidahiya @colorstv #kkk11 #fearfactor #capetown (sic)"

Both actresses are sharing a strong bonds during the shoot of the show. They are constantly seen together and sharing pictures.

Earlier, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had shared a picture with Vishal Aditya Singh and said that she has found a friend in him. She is seen wearing an orange tee with black bottom and jacket as she poses with Vishal. The actor is seen wearing an army green jacket and jeans.

