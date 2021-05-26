KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi reveals Vivek Dahiya is worried for her: He wants me to protect myself from injuries

In a recent chat, Divyanka Tripathi shared how she connects with hubby Vivek Dahiya amid Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot in Cape Town. She also shared how he has been helping her to stay motivated.

Dahiya, one of the leading ladies of Indian Television, took on a challenge when she signed Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant. However, as she left for the shoot, her fans, friends and family were worried about her as the show entails facing your worst fears and doing stunts. Her actor husband Vivek Dahiya is one of them and this was revealed by the actress herself in a recent chat with a daily, all the way from Cape Town amid the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In a chat with Etimes, Divyanka was asked if Vivek was 'panicking' for her as she took on the dangerous show KKK 11. To this, Divyanka revealed that he is 'worried' about her and does not want her to get injured. Further, she went onto share how she finds time to connect with Vivek amid the busy schedule of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She revealed that they connect twice a day before she begins to shoot and then before the end of her day. Divyanka also shared how Vivek helps her stay motivated while she finds time to work out amid the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Vivek gets quite worried about me of course and he wants me to protect myself from injuries. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Talking about Vivek, Divyanka said, "Vivek gets quite worried about me of course and he wants me to protect myself from injuries. I don't get too much time to work out here, but whenever I do, I call and take tips from him. He motivates me quite a bit so that I don't feel lonely and am constantly focussed." Further, she shared that she talks to him about the stunts she did and added, "Every single day, I tell him about all the stunts that each of us perform every day. He listens very attentively. I speak to him once before starting my day- that's about 12 noon in India- and second time out, we connect at the end of the day. I have to catch him before he dozes off."

Every single day, I tell him about all the stunts that each of us perform every day. He listens very attentively. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The actress, who is taking on other contestants like Mahekk Chahal, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and more, also has found friends in many of them. Divyanka also shared in the chat that she and Vishal have become great friends on the show. Talking about Rohit Shetty, the host of KKK 11, Divyanka added that he is a 'fine teacher' who gives good inputs constantly.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been constantly giving her fans glimpses from the shoot in Cape Town via her social media handle. From sharing her stylish and sporty looks to her special moments with newfound friends like Vishal and Mahekk, Divyanka is surely making the most of her time in Cape Town. The actress also recently shared a video of how the makers keep contestants safe with COVID 19 testing on the show amid the pandemic.

