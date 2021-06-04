KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi’s latest selfie game is strong; Hubby Vivek Dahiya calls her ‘Stuntwoman’

Divyanka Tripathi’s selfie game is on point currently. She has been sharing a lot on her Instagram and keeping fans updated about the reality game.

The television industry's most successful and famous actress is fully enjoying her time in Cape Town. Apart from shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the actress is seen spending some quality time with her co-contestants. At least her Instagram feed is filled with fun moments currently. She has also developed some strong bonds with few contestants like Maheck Chahal. She had mentioned this in one of her posts. And today she has again shared another selfie on Instagram.

Taking to her official handle, she wrote, ‘Rest if you must...but don't you quit! (PS : Don't mind my nose. Just a tiny abrasion). In the picture, she is seen wearing a black leather jacket with a white T-shirt. She has applied makeup with black eyeliner. Her hair is half-tied. But what caught our attention was her husband Vivek Dahiya’s comment. The actor wrote for his wife ‘Adore this stuntwoman’ along with a heart emoji. The actor had come to the airport to drop her and they also had an emotional moment where she was seen crying.

Fans are also showering love on the picture and called her ‘Selfie queen’. One of the users wrote, ‘This style is the best on you.’

Take a look at the picture here:

Recently, she had also shared pictures with host Rohit Shetty and captioned it as ‘Fascinated by multi-faceted personality of Mr Shetty who is a mix of a fantastic director, engaging anchor and in our case even a stunt coach.’ Meanwhile, reports are coming in that the actress and might be seen in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. But there is no official confirmation on this.

