KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi's fans say she won their hearts, hail her fearless journey on the show

Published on Sep 27, 2021 05:04 AM IST  |  13.7K
   
KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi's fans say she won their hearts, hail her fearless journey on the show (Image Credit: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram)
Advertisement

Popular adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 finally ended today after a smashing grand finale. After weeks of dare-devil tasks and cut-throat performances among the celebrity contestants, Arjun Bijlani finally emerged as the winner tonight. While Arjun lifted the trophy, television actress Divyanka Tripathi became the first runner-up after she lost the final task with a time gap of 20 seconds. However, it looks like her fans are super proud of her as they took to Twitter to congratulate her on her incredible journey on Rohit Shetty’s show. 

Divyanka Tripathi has had quite an impressive run on KKK 11. Her fearless approach to do tasks earned her titles like ‘Dhaakad girl’ and ‘Magar Rani’. While she could not take the trophy home, her fans are proud of her performance on the show throughout the past couple of months. As the grand finale ended tonight, with Divyanka as the first runner-up, fans took to Twitter to shower her with love and congratulatory wishes. While one fan wrote, “Truly Dhaakad. She is the most level headed contestant I have ever seen on KKK. Deserved to win,” another tweeted, “#DivyankaTripathi Couldn't Take The Trophy Home But Definitely Made Her Fans Proud Of Her Journey In #KKK11 How Can Anyone Forget How Effortlessly She Performed Her Stunts.Fire Dhakkad Girl @Divyanka_T”. 

Take a look at the tweets: 

The contestants who were in the Top 5 are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, and Varun Sood.  

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi pens a heartfelt note after KKK11 finale shoot: ‘I got more than expected’

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter/ Image Credits: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All