KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi's fans say she won their hearts, hail her fearless journey on the show

Popular adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 finally ended today after a smashing grand finale. After weeks of dare-devil tasks and cut-throat performances among the celebrity contestants, Arjun Bijlani finally emerged as the winner tonight. While Arjun lifted the trophy, television actress became the first runner-up after she lost the final task with a time gap of 20 seconds. However, it looks like her fans are super proud of her as they took to Twitter to congratulate her on her incredible journey on Rohit Shetty’s show.

Divyanka Tripathi has had quite an impressive run on KKK 11. Her fearless approach to do tasks earned her titles like ‘Dhaakad girl’ and ‘Magar Rani’. While she could not take the trophy home, her fans are proud of her performance on the show throughout the past couple of months. As the grand finale ended tonight, with Divyanka as the first runner-up, fans took to Twitter to shower her with love and congratulatory wishes. While one fan wrote, “Truly Dhaakad. She is the most level headed contestant I have ever seen on KKK. Deserved to win,” another tweeted, “#DivyankaTripathi Couldn't Take The Trophy Home But Definitely Made Her Fans Proud Of Her Journey In #KKK11 How Can Anyone Forget How Effortlessly She Performed Her Stunts.Fire Dhakkad Girl @Divyanka_T”.

Take a look at the tweets:

#DivyankaTripathi Couldn't Take The Trophy Home But Definitely Made Her Fans Proud Of Her Journey In #KKK11 How Can Anyone Forget How Effortlessly She Performed Her Stunts. Dhakkad Girl @Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/XlO54cFF3S — SPLENDID SHIKHA (@SplendidShikha) September 26, 2021

Her stamina level,tolerance level and mental level is of different league..A true winner in all sense..Tum haar ke bhi jeet gayi #DivyankaTripathi #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 @Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/m21VGIqxgl — Zoha khan (@Zohakhan73) September 26, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi jaisa contestant bht rear hi milta hai She is the only contestant jisne pure season me acha perform kiya hai @Divyanka_T#DivyankaTripathi #KhatronKeKhiladi11pic.twitter.com/pjuZcTpqWz — MK. ROUT (@RohitSharmahitt) September 26, 2021

I know you didn't win the trophy but you won our hearts #DivyankaTripathi — Priya (@Simran15155600) September 26, 2021

She is a balance of strength and femininity she is a blend of strong and serious she is a dreamer with her feet still on the ground The kind of person that can find the sunrays in a rainstorm she is a once in a lifetime women

Proud of you Divyanka #DivyankaTripathi@Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/2Dn7rVPTdM — Megha kashyap (@Meghaka84607153) September 26, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi@Divyanka_T

Truly Dhaakad. She is the most level headed contestant I have ever seen on KKK. Deserved to win. #DivyankaTripathi pic.twitter.com/IWKYdsdBKq — MD Lisha (@md_lisha11) September 26, 2021

She was one of the rare ones,so effortlessly herself and the world loved her for it

Always inspiring

Soo soo proud of you Div

Words bere are not enough to praise u #DivyankaTripathi@Divyanka_T pic.twitter.com/wk8VevS1az — Megha kashyap (@Meghaka84607153) September 26, 2021

The contestants who were in the Top 5 are , Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, and Varun Sood.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi pens a heartfelt note after KKK11 finale shoot: ‘I got more than expected’