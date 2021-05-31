KKK 11: Mahekk Chahal is ‘mentally at the beach’ as she strikes a pose with Arjun Bijlani; PHOTO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Mahekk Chahal and Arjun Bijlani are a sight to behold as they pose in Cape Town.

Actress Mahekk Chahal is a popular name in the television and Bollywood industry. The actress has a great number of fans following owing to her charming looks and her mesmerizing expressions. She is one of the contestants of the popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and she often shares stunning pictures of herself and with other contestants of the show on social media. The recent picture of the actress shows her as a complete stunner.

Mahekk Chahal has recently posted a picture on social media along with the Naagin fame . The actors look dapper in the picture. Mahekk has worn a leopard print bodysuit along with black shorts. Her curls are open and she has accessorised her look with gladiator slippers and black round sunglasses. Arjun Bijlani has donned a blue t-shirt with blue jeans and white crocs. He has also accessorised his look with white rim sunglasses and a white wristwatch.

Mahekk wrote in the caption, “Mentally at the beach” as she flaunts her beach body.

See post here:

Mahekk Chahal came to the limelight with her debut movie Nayee Padosan and has been part of numerous other movies. She has also been part of numerous reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 5, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Power Couple, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai, Comedy Nights Bachao and others. Presently she is in Cape Town, South Africa as she is participating in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Credits :Mahekk Chahal Instagram

