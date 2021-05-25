KKK 11: Nikki Tamboli feels ‘Recharged’ as she poses for PICS in Cape Town; Says 'Healed & came back stronger'

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has been sharing updates about herself with fans. She is in Cape Town shooting for the reality show.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is in Cape Town as she is busy shooting for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She is having a blast as it can be seen from her Instagram feed. She has been treating her fans with postcard-worthy pictures from the beautiful destination. And now, she has once again shared another set of beautiful pictures. The reality show will be aired on television in July. It was revealed by Rahul Vaidya, who is also participating in the show.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Took my time...recharged, healed and came back stronger." The picture was clicked by Abhinav Shukla. She became popular among the masses after her stint in the Bigg Boss 14. In the show, her bonding with Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik became very strong. In the pictures shared by her, we can see her wearing a white crop top and pink shorts. She has kept her hair open. She has also opted for minimal makeup as she is posing under the sun. She applied a light pink lipstick.

Fans are also dropping comments on the pictures. They are dropping heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, she will be seen in a music video titled Kalla Reh Jayenga. The poster of the song has been released. In the poster, Nikki is seen dressed in yellow coloured outfit along with Jass Zaildar who also happens to be the singer of the song.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in first look poster of her song Kalla Reh Jayenga

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Share your comment ×