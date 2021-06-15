KKK 11: Pensive Divyanka Tripathi reveals what needs to be done to 'have it all' as she poses by the sea

Divyanka Tripathi is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. The gorgeous star shared a thoughtful post recently and left fans in awe of her look.

Often when one travels, they gain perspective and experience. Speaking of this, is currently making the most of her Cape Town travels amid Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. The star has been sharing photos on her social media handle from picturesque landscapes of Cape Town and leaving fans in awe of her style as well as the location. Her recent post also gives us a sneak peek of the gorgeous location for the recent shoot along with her stylish look.

But more than that, it is Divyanka's deep thoughts that have impressed fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a photo while posing by the sea. In the backdrop, we can see the blue sea while in the front, we can see Divyanka posing in a gorgeous dress with a light blue denim jacket and sneakers. Her hair is neatly tied up in a bun as she poses by the sea. With it, in her caption, Divyanka revealed the secret behind having it all in life.

Take a look:

The actress expressed that to have everything in life, one needs to be a 'yes man or a woman.' She wrote, "I thought I'd done it all, tried it all...but voila...there's always something left to be explored. To have it all just be a Yes-woman/ man towards Life!." As soon as Divyanka shared the photo, her former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee commented on it. She wrote, "Pretty."

Meanwhile, recently, Divyanka also shared a photo with Rohit Shetty as they were busy with a shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The photo gave us a glimpse of the great camaraderie the filmmaker shares with contestants on the show. Apart from Divyanka, several other celebs will be seen in the new season of Fear Factor India: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Also Read|KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi feels 'aaj ke boys are paani kam chai' in front of Rohit Shetty; Here's why

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Share your comment ×