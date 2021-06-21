KKK 11 Promo: Rohit Shetty makes fun of Nikki Tamboli as she gets scared & screams while performing a stunt

Nikki Tamboli’s promo is out and she is seen screaming in the new video clip. Rohit Shetty gives her a new name.

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to be air on television in July. The show will be premiered on Colors channel but till now the date has not been announced. And to maintain the excitement level, the makers are releasing new promos back to back. Till now, , promos have been released by the channel. And the recent one is Nikki Tamboli. She is also participating in the show and she is seen screaming while performing stunts.

The promo opens with director and host Rohit Shetty introducing the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant. He says, “Yeh Nikki Tamboli nai hai yeh chikhi Tamboli hai.’ In the clip, the actress is seen performing different dangerous stunts. Sharing the video, the channel wrote, ‘Cape Town mein shuru hone wala hai 'Darr' aur 'Dare' ka ultimate battleground. Dekhiye @nikki_tamboli ko apne darr ka saamna karte huye Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 mein, coming soon on #Colors.” Fans have also commented and demanded Rahul Vaidya's video.

Recently, the makers released Divyanka Tripathi’s promo video where she was seen singing a lullaby to a baby crocodile. In the promo, viewers saw her sitting in between crocodiles and one baby crocodile was on her lap. Arjun’s promo showed him getting electric shocks.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the show. They are waiting for more contestants' promos. This year’s show shooting is going on in Cape Town.

