KKK 11: Rahul Vaidya has a priceless reaction to the cake sent by fans in Cape Town

Rahul Vaidya is in Cape Town for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is keeping his fans updated with pictures from the beautiful destination.

Rahul Vaidya is busy with the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. He has been treating his fans with pictures and videos. The singer enjoys a massive fan following from his Indian Idol days and it increased after he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He had even proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on the show and left his fans astonished. But this time, his fans thought of surprising him.

Fans had sent him macarons and a red velvet cake in Cape Town which left him amazed. His fans have always been celebrating even his small achievements and this time it was for his hashtag. Sharing the cake pictures and videos on his official Instagram handle, the singer wrote, ‘You guys found me in Cape Town! How?’ He further said, ‘You guys are too sweet. Thank you for this and I will cut this cake right away. This is so special and I am speechless. I don’t have words to say.’

The singer even shared a video of him eating the cake and thanking his fans for the sweet gesture. He even mentioned in the video that he had just returned from the shooting.

It was reported that the singer is being paid Rs 15 lakh for a single episode. Recently, singer Aastha Gill, who is also a contestant in the show, expressed her wish to collaborate with the singer and make a music video.

