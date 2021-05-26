KKK 11: Rahul Vaidya’s swag in orange outfit breaks the internet; Disha Parmar calls him ‘Hawtiee’

Rahul Vaidya makes a style statement as he rocks an orange tracksuit with a killer attitude.

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, Rahul Vaidya is among the most stylish TV celebrities in India. The singer was popular in Bigg Boss for his fashion sense and fabulous outfits. He also has a huge following on social media because of his style statement. Rahul is one of the contestants in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show for this season is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa and all the contestants of the show have reached there for the shooting. All the contestants keep posting fabulous pictures from there. The latest picture of Rahul Vaidya is definitely creating waves on the internet.

The singer has created a buzz with his latest picture on social media. He sported an orange and black sweatshirt-joggers combo. He has paired the look with orange shades and white sports. He wrote in the caption, “Don’t tell them your dreams.. show them the results.” Seeing the pic, his ladylove Disha Parmar wrote ‘Hawtiee’ in the comment section.

See post here:

His fans and friends also commented on the picture including ‘Hotness alert’, a fan wrote ‘Wow!’ with fire emoji, one fan even took a jibe saying, “DAMNNNN MERE FANTA”. Rahul Vaidya has been part of numerous reality shows including Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and Bigg Boss 14. He has also released a music video with Disha Parmar, which was received with love by his fans. His new music video named Aly will be released soon.

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

