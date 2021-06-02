KKK 11: Rahul Vaidya shares candid PICS with 'Boss Man’ Rohit Shetty; Says 'You have my respect and love'

Rahul Vaidya, who is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared a couple of photos with the show’s host Rohit Shetty and showered heaps of praise on him.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya is currently overcoming his fears while having a gala time with his friends and co-contestants in Cape Town. The actor is shooting for the adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Besides performing stunts, Rahul has also been bonding well with other contestants and often shares photos with them on his social media platforms. The singer has made some really good friends and is often seen chilling with them. Not just with his co-contestants, Rahul is also chilling out with the show's host and filmmaker, Rohit Shetty.

The ace singer took to his Instagram and shared a few happy pictures of himself posing with the filmmaker. In his caption, Rahul showered heaps of praise on Rohit and said he is as 'real as the emotion in his every film'. Sharing the stunning photos, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “BOSS MAN! Sir you are as real as the emotion in your every film! You have my respect and love @itsrohitshetty #kkk11 @colorstv,” followed by a black heart emoji. In the picture, Rahul and Rohit can be seen beaming with joy as they pose together. While the first click shows them looking straight into the camera, others show them laughing and having a light conversation.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, Shweta Tiwari had shared her beautiful photos with the Simmba director and called him the 'true Khiladi.' The actress had written, “The Power of this Man is Commendable! He knows the art To find the individual strengths of each team member..! The True Khiladi of kkk @itsrohitshetty #kkk11 #cafetown #darrvsdare #alphapersonality (sic).”

