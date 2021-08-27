KKK 11: Rohit Shetty comes up with a new challenge for the contestants. Can you guess what it is?

Rohit Shetty, who is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to drop a new challenge on the contestants in the upcoming episode. He is going to make all contestants play a quiz-based 'Pie on the Face' challenge. Rohit would be asking questions and whosoever relates to the question will get a pie on their face.

Posing the very first question, Rohit gets right to the point, inquiring who is the most "boring" contestant out of the lot, followed by throwing Varun Sood off his game to know who takes the longest to get ready.

Varun strategically let's Shweta Tiwari know that she lost by just a second, before sneakily smearing a pie on 's face.

'Grand action master' Rohit puts Rahul Vaidya on the spot asking him to smash a pie on the face of the person who has the most tricks up their sleeves, but that contestant just plays the fool for appearances.

Calling it a simple answer, Rahul wastes no time in giving his witty response, while smartly taking a jibe at the contestant by calling him a person with multiple faces.

The next target for the host's questions is Abhinav Shukla, making him point out the person who flatters Rohit Shetty the most. After building up a little suspense, his answer has the rest of the contestants in splits!

At the end, Rohit Shetty asks Divyanka who has not received a pie on their face and the one thing we know, is no one walks away with a clean face.

