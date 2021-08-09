KKK 11’s Abhinav Shukla REVEALS he is ‘borderline dyslexic’: Took me 2 decades to accept this fact

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s contestant Abhinav Shukla took to social media on Sunday night and revealed that he is ‘borderline dyslexic’. Abhinav took to Twitter late in the night and wrote, “I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact!”

He further wrote, “Now numbers and figures dont embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled!” Abhinav is currently participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Abhinav had previously participated in Bigg Boss 14 along with his wife Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav shared his tweet on his Instagram handle and further mentioned that he has difficulties remembering dates, names, and relations to those dates to names. He wrote in the caption elaborating further, “Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, i have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But i am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot( Dicky) . I will! I am good at few things and bad at few! And i am in a perpetual process of improving on things i am bad at !”

Take a look at the post:

Several celebrities took to the comment section including Aditi Dev Sharma and mentioned a few emojis. Writer Gautam Hegde also took to the comments and wrote, “I don’t know where it is coming from, bud, but I think I know given you have written this at 1:45am. But tell you what - accepting what you are is the first step to being better at being what you are and if you ask me you have a hell lot of abilities, qualities, characteristics and awesomeness that outshines everything. Love you, Shukla ji!”.

