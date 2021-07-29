KKK 11: Sana Makbul shares her 'Fan girl moment' from the show; Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli tease her

Actors Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh are among the top contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The contestants of the show had traveled to Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of the show. They had stayed there for a duration of 45 days, during which Sana and the other contestants performed stunts as well as had a gala time together. There have been rumors of Sana Makbul dating the actor Vishal Aditya Singh, since their return from the show. She has recently shared a picture that might confirm the rumor.

The actress has shared a picture of herself and Vishal Singh from their visit to Cape Town. The duo looks very adorable as they are lost in each other’s eyes. Sana has worn a black crop top and beige trousers and Vishal Aditya Singh has worn a pastel green tracksuit. In the picture, we can see Sana leaning on Vishal as her face lights with his presence. She calls it a fangirl moment and terms him as a ‘super legend or ultra-legend’ in the caption.

She wrote, “Fan girl moment in #kkk #meow @vishalsingh713 as we call him “super legend or ultra-legend” #joke #kkk11

But it seems something more is going on as other KKK11 contestants commented, Varun Sood calls them ‘Pyaare log’, says, “Pyaar zindagi hai” to which Sana replied, "Pyaar dosti hai." Nikki Tamboli went a step ahead of others as she commented, “Happy married life.” Vishal Aditya Singh also commented, “Blush blush meow”.