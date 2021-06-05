KKK 11: Shweta Tiwari beams with joy in the company of birds; Says 'Love is a language not everyone can speak'

Shweta Tiwari, who is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shares her stunning photos, playing with birds on the set. Take a look.

The beautiful Shweta Tiwari, who is widely known for playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will next be seen performing high-octane action stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the shooting for the show is going on in full swing in Cape Town, South Africa. Apart from overcoming her fears, Shweta is also enjoying every bit of her workation. Right from bonding well with her fellow contestants to exploring the beautiful port city located on South Africa’s southwest coast, the actress is making memories that will last a lifetime.

Now, in her latest post, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress has shown her bird lover side. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her stunning photos wherein she can be seen enjoying the company of birds. One simply cannot fail to notice her charming smile as she plays with birds. Sharing the post, Shweta wrote, “Love is a language not everyone can speak...They can Fake the Accent though..! #birdlove #southafrica #capetown #kkk11 #darrvsdare.” The talented actress is also seen holding a beautiful pigeon in her hands as she is seen sitting surrounded by pigeons.

Many fans and her friends from the industry dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Some users call it 'beautiful', others gushed over Shweta’s gorgeous look. Actress Sara Khan commented, “Love love love.” One fan wrote, “You look damn gorgeous.” Another said, “So beautiful.”

Talking about KKK 11, besides Shweta, , , Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla among others have also participated in this season.

