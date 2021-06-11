KKK 11: Shweta Tiwari flaunts her toned physique as she strikes a pose with Rahul Vaidya

Shweta Tiwari will be next seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. The actress is keeping her fans updated about her experience in Cape Town.

Shweta Tiwari is having her gala time in Cape Town. The actress, whose physical transformation has become an inspiration for everyone, is shooting for the reality show right now. She is on a picture-sharing spree and her Instagram is filled with beautiful photos from South Africa. Recently, she hit the headlines because of her ongoing fight with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. But the actress got huge support from her fans.

Now, coming back to her pictures, the actress was seen striking a pose with Rahul Vaidya and also shared three golden words for him.

She wrote, "The Affable,Agreeable and Amiable person of kkk11 @rahulvaidyarkv." In the picture, both are seen posing on the road. She is wearing black shorts with a neon green colour sports bra and the singer is wearing a white outfit with a caramel brown colour jacket. They are looking very happy. The actress was flaunting her natural beauty and was looking extremely beautiful. Fans called her super cute and fit in the comment section. However, one of the users wrote, ‘Rahul shayed bhul gaya gai ki uska bhi account hai plz ask him to post something.’

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which went off air. The show's plot revolves around a man whose daughter forces him to marry at the age of 50. Shweta played his wife’s role. Recently, in one of the singer’s videos, she had shared an important message for pregnant ladies. She told that women who are pregnant and kids under the age of 5 should not be scanned in the malls or airports as the infra rays are very harmful to the baby in the womb.

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Insatgram

