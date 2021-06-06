KKK 11: Shweta Tiwari hugs Rahul Vaidya; Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani & Vishal nail a pout in latest PICS

Arjun Bijlani shares a couple of stunning photos posing with his fellow contestants, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

It seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are on a photo-sharing spree these days. The latest season’s contestants- including , Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, , Rahul Vaidya among others, who are in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the adventure show, have been enjoying every bit of their workation. Now, a new set of photos have surfaced online, showing Arjun, Shweta, Divyanka, Vishal & Vaidya bonding and spending time together. The stunning clicks speak volumes about the fun they all are having while shooting KKK11.

Recently, Arjun Bijlani has shared a series of happy photos on his Instagram handle. Alongside it, he wrote, "@colorstv ke colourful bande !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown.” In one of the group photos, Rahul and Divyanka can be seen kneeling down while Shweta, Arjun, and Vishal are seen posing behind them. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress is also seen hugging Rahul, while Divyanka, Arjun & Vishal can be seen making a pout for the camera. Another photo shows Shweta Tiwari beaming with joy as she poses with Bijlani and Vishal.

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, the show’s host Rohit Shetty had shared a video to mark the seven years since he started his journey on the popular reality show. In the video, Rohit was seen standing in a helicopter. Sharing the clip, the ace filmmaker wrote, “7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot…But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show!”

Also Read: KKK 11: Shweta Tiwari beams with joy in the company of birds; Says 'Love is a language not everyone can speak'

Credits :Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Share your comment ×