KKK 11: Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in black lace top; Fans say ‘Gorgeous mommy’

Shweta Tiwari is currently winning hearts from her performance in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rohit Shetty hosted show is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, the gorgeous actress shared a stunning picture of her on Instagram and fans are left gasping. Her comment section is flooded with emojis.

Taking to her official social handle, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress called them random pictures. The actress is seen clicking a perfect selfie with no makeup applied. The flawless skin is nailing the whole look. Shweta is seen dressed in a black-coloured fitted noodle strap lacey top. With her straight hair on one side, the KKK 11 contestant strikes the perfect smiling pose for the selfie. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans called her gorgeous mommy. One of the fans wrote, “Damn so beautifullllllllllll.”

Karanvir Bohra’s wife wrote, “Hay beautiful!! There is nothing random about you!!” To note, the actress has often grabbed attention for her personal life. Her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has always accused the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor of not letting him meet their son Reyansh. They are always at loggerheads. Shweta is the mother of two children—Reyansh and Palak.

Recently, the actress was in news for nominating Aastha Gill in the show. It was also reported that there is a tiff between the two ladies. But later, during a party at 's home, both Shweta and Aastha ended their tiff rumours. Aastha was heard saying that there is no problem between them.

