KKK 11: Shweta Tiwari shares glimpses of her kids Palak & Reyansh enjoying the rain

Shweta Tiwari is away from her children in Cape Town for the shooting of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to be aired on the Colors channel. The makers are releasing new promos to increase the excitement level among the audiences. The show has been one of the favourite shows of the viewers. Celebrities are seen performing difficult stunts in it. This year, Shweta Tiwari also has participated. She has been sharing a lot of pictures from Cape Town on her Instagram handle. And now, she has shared photos of her kids Palak and Reyansh who are enjoying the monsoon in Mumbai.

In the pictures, we can see Palak and Reyansh enjoying the rain and dancing. She even shared a selfie of her son and wrote on it, ‘happy rainy day’. Earlier, also she had shared screenshots of the video calls with her kids and called them ‘never-ending stories’. To note, a few days ago her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli had accused her of abandoning their son for the show. She had also shared a video clip as her reply which showed how he snatched their son from the actress. The couple has been at loggerheads for a long time. She was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary. She is better known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Coming back to the show, this year 13 celebrities have participated. Apart from Shweta, they are Sourabh Raaj Jain, , Abhinav Shukla, Dahiya, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Also Read: KKK 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari shares a cute video of herself; Says ‘This is how freedom looks like’

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Insatgram

Share your comment ×