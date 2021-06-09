KKK 11 star Nikki Tamboli leaves fans gushing as she lets her eyes do the talking in THESE latest PICS

Nikki Tamboli, who is in South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shares a couple of her gorgeous photos, flaunting her flawless beauty.

Nikki Tamboli, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, is on a photo-sharing spree these days. Right from flaunting her impeccable fashion sense to dropping her breathtaking photos, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant has been grabbing eyeballs on social media. Be it her photos with fellow KKK 11 contestants or solo candid clicks, the South beauty has been stealing our hearts lately. Nikki has yet again left fans mesmerized with her flawless beauty in her latest selfies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress and model shared gorgeous photos of herself wherein she lets her eyes do all the talking. Sharing the pictures, Nikki wrote, “Aankhon aankhon mein shaitani ho gayi." The former BB 14 star looked ravishing while posing for the camera. Her makeup game looked on point. To amp up her look, the diva opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, and nude glossy lipstick. As soon as Nikki shared the post, her fans and followers started admiring her beauty. One user wrote, “Beautiful,” another commented, “Wooow Nikki on fire.” “Gorgeous nikki,” said another fan.

Check out Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Nikki is awaiting the release of her upcoming music video titled Number Likh with singer Tony Kakkar. Yesterday, she had shared the first look poster of the song and also revealed that the peppy track will be out on 18th June. The song has been directed by Agam and Azeem. The music and lyrics of the upcoming music video are given by Tony Kakkar. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in another music video titled Kalla Reh Jayenga alongside Jass Zaildar.

