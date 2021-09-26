KKK 11: Arjun Bijlani & Divyanka Tripathi battle it out for the winner's trophy

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale is finally here. After weeks of dare-devil tasks, braving fears, and cut-throat competitions, the show will finally declare the winner Khiladi tonight. KKK 11, that was shot in Cape Town, started on July 17th with many celebrities participating to overcome their fears. After many weeks, the top 5 to reach the race were Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, , Shweta Tiwari, and Varun Sood. And now, after a couple of more tasks, victories, and failures, the top 2 to remain in the race are Arjun and Divyanka.

The grand finale of Rohit Shetty’s show is a treat to watch on small screen. The top 3 finalists of the season are , Divyanka Tripathi, and Vishal Aditya Singh. With Vishal coming third in the race, Divyanka and Arjun have emerged as the top 2 finalists. In the first task of the night that was performed by Shweta, Arjun, and Vishal, it was seen that Shweta could not complete it, and being the better performers in the task, the boys moved forward in the race.

The other task of the night was between Divyanka and Varun, where the former emerged as the winner. Divyanka and Varun had also participated as a team in previous episodes. While Divyanka finished the stunt in 7 seconds, Varun Sood came second with a time mark of 13 seconds. The gap of 6 seconds between Divyanka and Varun proved unlucky for the latter as he got eliminated from the race.

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya was eliminated from the race yesterday, on September 25th, Saturday.

Who do you think will lift the KKK 11 trophy? Tell us in the comments below!