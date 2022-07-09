KKK 12 Promo: Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia scream for their life while performing stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become one of the most popular shows on the TV screens with the launch of its first episode. The exciting and adventurous stunts performed by the contestants are beyond imagination, which has kept the audience hooked to their seats. The season is hosted by action director and stunt daredevil Rohit Shetty and the shoot is going on in Cape Town, South Africa. In the upcoming episode, the contestants Rubina, Mr. Faisu and others will be seen scared for life as they are tied together in the middle of the road.

The promo starts with Mr. Faisu telling Tushar Kalia to go home as he has decided to win the show. They are interrupted by Rubina Dilaik, who says that only she will become the winner of the season. She picked a gun and makes them jump as she fires gunshots at them. The scene is intervened by Rajiv Adatia who tells them that he will be the winner. But then comes the main twist as a guy throws a lasso at them as he says, “Tera baap aaya”. They are transported to their upcoming stunt scene, where four of them are tied together in the middle of the road and Rohit Shetty is seen standing on the car which is zooming around them. All four of them are seen very scared and screaming to save themselves.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla Rubina Dilaik had revealed that she feels Tushar Kalia is a tough contender for her. She said, “Everyone's a competition here, everyone's got their strong points but overall if I assess everything, Tushar Kalia is a strong contender. There will be a lot of unsaid challenges that I will want to overcome with this show. I have a lot of phobias and I don't plan to spill them here because they are yet to be met on the show (laughs) I'll keep it till there only.”

The contestants of the show include Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

