KKK11: Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani and Anuskha Sen post a group selfie in style; SEE PHOTO

Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, and Anuskha are seen having fun in Cape Town as they pose for pictures together in sunglasses.

The stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has already started and is being shot in Cape Town. This is an adventurous show which involves doing stunts and tasks for winning the trophy and the prize. The stunts for Season 11 of the show have already started and the contestants of the show often share pictures of themselves from the shoot. The contestants of the show are having a great time as they often post stylish pictures from Cape Town. The actress Anushka Sen has shared recent pictures with two others.

The popular actress Anushka Sen has recently shared a group picture with other contestants of the show and Aastha Gill. All three of them were wearing sunglasses and posed with swag for the pic. Anushka was wearing an acid wash pink sleeveless top. Aastha Gill was seen wearing a blue check shirt over a black top, and she has paired the look with a warm cap. The actor Arjun Bijlani has worn a black jacket over the T-shirt. She has also posted pictures individually with Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill.

Anushka Sen is the youngest contestant of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has formed a good friendship with other contestants of the show and often shares pictures and videos of them having fun after the shooting. The show will bring lots of entertainment and excitement for the audience as they will be able to see their favorite stars performing. The show will be on TV by the end of July.

