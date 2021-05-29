KKK11: Akanksha Puri says she is supporting Divyanka Tripathi and it will be a proud feeling to see her win

In a recent interview, Akanksha Puri stated that she and Divyanka Tripathi are from the same hometown and same school. Thus, she wants her to lift the trophy of KKK 11.

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is going on in Cape Town, South Africa with contestants enjoying every bit of their workation. Amongst them, has been quite active on social media platforms and has been keeping fans updated and entertained with her posts. Also, celebrities are extending their support and rooting for their friends, who have participated in the show. Recently, actress Akanksha Puri came out in support of Divyanka Tripathi and mentioned that she wants her to win the show.

Talking to The Times of India, the Vighnaharta Ganesha actress said a lot of people she knows are doing Khatron Ke Khiladi this year, so it's difficult for her to take one name, but definitely, she is supporting Divyanka as they have come a long way. “We are homies, from the same hometown and same school. I definitely know what she is capable of. She is a strong girl and she can give a tough time to all contestants, it will be a proud feeling to see her win KKK,” Akanksha was quoted saying.

Further, she revealed that if given a chance, she would love to be a part of KKK. “I have told Divyanka to give me all the details and secret tips once she is back, so it might help me in the future,” Akanksha jokingly said.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri had recently taken the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. The actress had to drive for two hours from Indore to a village to get vaccinated.

