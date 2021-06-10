KKK11: Arjun Bijlani is missing son Ayaan as he shoots in Cape Town; Shares stirring video; Watch

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram and shared a moving video of his precious memories with his son and penned a heartwarming note while shooting in Cape Town. Scroll further to watch the video.

is currently away from his son Ayaan, fulfilling his professional responsibilities. He is at the moment shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty in Cape Town. While being busy trying to win the title, Arjun often shares pictures and videos of his son on Instagram as he misses him. Recently, he took to social media and penned a heartwarming note for Ayaan mentioning that he loves him beyond words and will always be standing right behind him in any situation. Arjun and his wife Neha Swami were blessed with the baby boy in 2015, two years after getting married.

Arjun shared an absolutely wonderful video on Instagram which was full of pictures that are captured as some of the most precious father-son memories being played along with the soulful track ‘Ek Tu Hi Yaar Mera’ sung by Arijit Singh. Expressing his feelings in the caption, Arjun wrote, “To my dearest son, never forget that I love you and that I will always have your back. Whatever will come your way, know that you will always have my guidance and support. I love you! #missing #myboy #capetown (sic)." Several celebrities took to the comment section and wrote some lovely things including Nikki Tamboli, who wrote, “Can’t wait to meet this little munchkin”.

Along with Arjun, 12 other television celebrities are in Cape Town currently trying to win the trophy of the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Some of the contestants participating this year include Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul. The show is expected to air on TV in July.

