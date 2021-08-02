KKK11: Arjun Bijlani REACTS after fans blame him for Sourabh Raaj Jain’s elimination: I truly wished he hadn’t

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, witnessed a major twist of late after Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated. It happened after used the K Medal and nominated Sourabh for the elimination task. The Patiala Babes’ actor’s elimination came as a major shock for the audience and fans have been blaming Arjun for the same. And now Arjun has shared his opinion about the same and said he didn’t want Sourabh to get eliminated.

For the uninitiated, the KKK11 elimination task had Arjun Bijlani competing with Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal. However, Arjun used his K medal and nominated Sourabh for the task. And while everyone rooted for the actor, he lost the task over the time taken to complete the task. And while Arjun has been facing backlash over the same, he said “I won the K medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So, I did that. When Sourabh was eliminated, I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t. But, yes u have a right to have an opinion.”

To note, Nikki Tamboli was the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was evicted in the first week itself. However, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen making a comeback during the weekend. It will be interesting to see if we Sourabh will also be back on the adventure based reality show.

