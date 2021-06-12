KKK11: Arjun Bijlani & Sana Makbul pose for lively PICS; Get photobombed by THIS contestant

Arjun Bijlani called Sana Makbul her crazy friend as they both posed for some pictures in an amusement park in Cape Town.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are rivaling it out in Cape Town to be the winner but have not forgotten to make the season an enjoyable run for them. recently took to his Instagram handle and shared some fun and lively pictures archiving their shooting days one frame at a time. Arjun with fellow contestant Sana Makbul posed for some great pictures against the background of a massive Ferris wheel at an amusement park in Cape Town. Sana stood there smiling wonderfully with a red heart-shaped balloon in her hand while Arjun was holding a chocolate dessert.

In the last picture of the album, unaware Arjun and Sana got photobombed by , who emerged in the backdrop. In a heartfelt caption, Arjun wrote, “My crazy friend .. Poo kahin ki .. @divasana … and do watch @divyankatripathidahiya photobombing in the last picture . @vishalsingh713 and @ashukla09 tum kahan dekh rahe ho … #kkk11 #khatronkekhilad.” Sana very sweetly took the comment section and replied to Arjun by writing, “Tera jaisa yaar kahan , @arjunbijlani love you my Ab always & forever.” Several of the fans of the show also commented on the picture and praised both Arjun and Sana for looking absolutely adorable.

Take a look at the post:

Along with Arjun, 12 other television celebrities are in Cape Town currently for the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Some of the contestants participating this year include Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul. The show is expected to air on TV in July.

Also Read| KKK11: Arjun Bijlani is missing son Ayaan as he shoots in Cape Town; Shares stirring video; Watch

Credits :Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Share your comment ×