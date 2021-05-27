  1. Home
KKK11: Arjun Bijlani turns chef for the adorable contestant Anushka Sen as he prepares THIS for her

Arjun Bijlani prepares a healthy hot chocolate drink for co-contestant Anushka Sen for making her feel warm in the cold weather.
5909 reads Mumbai
Arjun Bijlani making hot chocolate KKK11: Arjun Bijlani turns chef for the adorable contestant Anushka Sen as he prepares THIS for her
The contestants of the Season 11 of the stunt reality have become very good friends on the show as they often share pictures and videos. The actress Anushka Sen is the youngest contestant on the show but she has formed a good rapport with every contestant. She often shares fun and entertaining videos with others, when they are not shooting. Her latest story featuring Arjun Bijlani is drawing everyone’s attention. 

In the story, the Naagin fame actor is seen being a sweet gentleman as he is making a healthy hot drink for her. The actress is very excited as he is making a delicious fat-free hot chocolate specially for her. She has recorded the video while he is preparing and asks him what he is doing. Arjun replies that he is making a hot chocolate with almond milk for her and also acts like a localite by talking in their accent. He also says that he making it for her because it is very cold and she is wearing only one layer of clothing. He also poked fun at her as he calls her very brave for enduring the cold. 

See post here-

Anushka Sen is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures with contestants like Vishal Singha, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, and others. The contestants are right now in Cape Town, where they are performing stunts on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show will air soon on TV screens.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani hang out and strike a pose in Cape Town; SEE PHOTOS

Credits :Anushka Sen instagram

