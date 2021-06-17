KKK11: Can you guess why Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Singh are enjoying their 'happy dance'?

Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Singh share their happy dance video, leave fans confused about the reason for their happiness.

Popular TV actors Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Singha are the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is one of the most awaited shows of the year. In the present season, the contestants are seen having a gala time as they shoot for stunts. Shweta Tiwari has formed a good bond with Vishal Singh, and they have recently performed a happy dance together.

The Begusarai actress recently shared a dance sequence video on her social media. In the video, it is seen that the actress is dancing with her co-contestant Vishal Singh. She looks adorable in a crop sweatshirt and joggers set, along with pink-colored shoes. Vishal, on the other hand, wore a pink t-shirt along with white trousers. He accessorized his cool look with sunglasses and white shoes. Actress Shweta Tiwari wrote in the caption, “Yes! Yes! This is Our Happy Dance Sawaal ye Hai Ki “why are we happy?” Any Guesses..”

See video here- Click

The actress is among the prominent actresses in the television industry and is highly appreciated for her acting chops. She was last seen in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Vishal Singh is also popular on TV and has worked in shows like Begusarai, Chandrakanta, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, etc. The actors are presently in Cape Town for the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is slated to air in July.

Also read- Shweta Tiwari sums up her 'insanely real life' in a pretty PHOTO from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Share your comment ×