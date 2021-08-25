KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi claims her throne as she pushes Vivek Dahiya; See fun video

is one of the most popular actors on television and presently, she is acing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has a massive fan following on social media and is very active on it as well. She regularly shares pictures and videos of herself with her fans. She is often seen trying out the new trends on Instagram. The actress recently created her version of the trend as she goofs around with hubby Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi has shared a fun video on her social media as we can see Vivek Dahiya is seen lying on the couch and Divyanka jumps on it and makes her space in the show. She is seen wiggling funnily till Vivek Dahiya falls from the couch. She captioned, “Make the right moves & Claim Your Throne Baby!” She looks adorable in a navy blue comfortable t-shirt and pyjamas, while Vivek is seen in the white and black combo.

See video here- Click

Numerous fans of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress have dropped heart emojis and shared sweet comments on the video. The users wrote, “Pura sofa kabza karna koi inse seekhe ...”, Ap buhut jada cute hoo”, “Cute couple”, etc.