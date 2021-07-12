KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi reveals THIS reason behind not taking part in Bigg Boss

Divyanka Tripathi shares the reason for not joining Bigg Boss and wanting to do her own stunts after KKK11.

is one of the top-rated actresses in the television industry. She was one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, for which she had to travel to Cape Town, South Africa. The actress has now returned to her home and enjoying the time with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She is getting highly appreciated for her performance in the show and her happiness seems unbound seeing this.

In an interview with Etimes TV, the actress was asked about taking part in another popular reality show Bigg Boss. To this, she said, “I don't know if I will ever do Bigg Boss. The show scares me a little. As I told you earlier, I am an introvert, so on top of it staying away from home and my husband Vivek all these thoughts scares me and I find it difficult. So this is the phobia I have. I can't stay away from my family for long. It is a difficult task.”

Talking about her excitement for KKK11, she shared, “I was dying to do something different from what I’ve done so far onscreen. I am dying to live the way I was during my childhood. As a kid I used to participate in a lot of adventures, I was an NCC cadet. I would go for mountaineering activities, I would also do rifle shooting. I had done all this during my growing up years and when I shifted to Mumbai, I had left all this in Bhopal. I became someone else when I started working in the TV industry and have not been the person I was in the last 15 years of my working journey. I was missing that part of my life. I really wanted to try my adventurous side and bring back that Divyanka."

Sharing about taking up roles after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she said, ”Now, all thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi people will start imagining me in different avatars. They will now start thinking of me in different avatars, something I haven’t tried before. I am actually waiting for it. Now I want to see myself in a very different light. Now, I want to do my own stunts and don't want a body double to perform it for me. I want to do action oriented roles like playing a cop or an army officer. The makers find my face very innocent but there’s a lot of strength behind this face and I want to portray that strength onscreen."

