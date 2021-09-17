KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi is a vision in black as she talks about overcoming rejection in latest post

is among the strongest contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been acing the stunts and has received lots of appreciation for the show. She also became one of finalists of the show. The top five contestants of the show were recently seen at the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Divyanka was looking a stunner in the episode as she shared some pictures from the sets.

Divyanka Tripathi is making heads turn as she graced the sets of ’s dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Both the shows have almost reached the finale episode and seeing the two shows contestants on one stage will surely be exciting. Divyanka Tripathi shared her look from the episode and her fans can’t get over her stylish looks. She has worn a gorgeous corset top with high waist trousers. She has paired it with a black lacy blazer and black heels. Her hair is curled and she has worn a golden chain as well as statement earrings. Her makeup is flawless and her overall look is creating fashion trends.

In the caption, she talked about people rejecting you not because you are bad but because you are going good in life. Hence, she said to not be affected and keep shining.

See her post-