KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya dedicates THIS song to Sushant Singh Rajput on his 1st death anniversary

KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya shares updates of the shoot with his fans and dedicates a song to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary.

It was the first death anniversary of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2021. Actors from the television and film industry paid tribute to the remarkable actor by posting about him on social media. The popular singer and contestant of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya also shared his tribute for him. The singer spoke to his fans and on his Instagram stories dedicated a sweet song for the late actor. He sang ‘Mai Tumhara’ from Sushant’s movie, ‘Dil Bechara.’

The reality show star recently also shared the reason for not posting regularly since the past few days. He said that all the contestants are tired due to whole day of shooting and doing stunts. He said that they all wake up early for the shooting and get exhausted by the end of the day. He added that his girlfriend Disha Parmar pointed it out, so he promised to become more active on social media. He also shared that the team will wrap shoot soon and they all will come back to India.

See post here:

The singer Rahul Vaidya is among the most popular contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He was also seen in music videos including Madhanya and his recent track Aly. He was the runner up the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, which was won by the TV actress Rubina Dilaik.

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

