KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s sister shares glimpse of haldi ceremony; SEE PIC

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar is getting married on July 16. Their wedding function pictures are going viral on social media.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, i.e July 16. The intimate wedding will take place in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and friends. Ever since the couple has announced their wedding, they have been trending. Their wedding ceremonies pictures are going viral. Recently, the Mehendi function was held in which the actress was looking breathtaking. Today is the Haldi function and the pictures are out. But the groom-to-be sister has shared a picture on her Instagram handle.

She has shared a picture of herself holding a Haldi bowl in her hand. The caption reads, “My haldi will make him glow.” In the picture, she is seen wearing a yellow and green pattern saree. She is looking beautiful. In the Hindu tradition, the groom's side sends haldi to the bride which she applies. For the Mehendi function, the actress was seen wearing a pink colour kurta and white sharra. Her face was glowing with happiness. The couple also posed for the shutterbugs.

Earlier in the day, the singer had also shared a video in which he is seen singing a song for his wife to be. The singer opted for metallic grey silk kurta and pajama.

On the work front, he will be next seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shooting for the same was going on in Cape Town. It is after returning from there he announced the wedding dates.

