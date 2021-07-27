KKK11 contestants Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani & others share a glimpse of their epic Bhojpuri musical night

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK11) contestants have formed a strong bond with each other ever since they stayed together in Cape Town, South Africa. They did the stunts and enjoyed the time after the shoot hours. The boys of the show including Vishal Singh, , Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood formed a strong connection, which they have carried on even after they returned home. The participants of the show were recently seen grooving to the Bhojpuri hits as they enjoyed themselves.

In the video shared by Vishal Aditya Singh, they channelled their desi side while dancing to the tunes of popular Bhojpuri songs like 'Lipistick' and 'Raja Raja'. Vishal captioned it as, “This was an epic night glasses by @arjunbijlani choreography @ashukla09 camera @vishalsingh713 act by @varunsood12 @divasana @rahulvaidyarkv”.

See the video here: Click

In the recent episode of KKK11, it is shown that Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani were pitted against each other for a water stunt. Both the contestants performed the stunt with full dedication as it was very difficult. Shweta Tiwari said that it seemed like Vishal completed the task before Arjun, but the host Rohit Shetty said that there is no "favouritism", and that by making Arjun win, his movies will not become blockbuster. He also shared that Vishal Aditya Singh is a strong contestant in the show and she should not underestimate him.

