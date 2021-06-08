KKK11: Divyanka Tripathi is asking everyone to turn their phones upside down; Check out HERE why

Divyanka Tripathi shares a beautiful picture of her from Cape Town. She has compared the picture with Alice in Wonderland.

is surely having the best time of her life in Cape Town. She is shooting for a reality show with other celebrities. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her journey to the new destination through pictures. And she also makes a point to shell out some motivation among her fans. On these lines, the famous bahu of the television recently uploaded a panoramic selfie of her. The picture has been clicked in such a way that it confused her fans, about how the picture was supposed to be looked at.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘Alice in Wonderland #TopsyTurvyWorld PS: Turn your phone upside down to see the other side of the world.” The picture is clicked on grassland under the open sky. She is seen wearing a knee-length black dress with an oversized denim shirt. She has tied her hair in a bun style and gone for soft nude makeup. The other day Abhinav Shukla also posted a group photo on his Instagram and the actress was also spotted.

As soon as she posted a lot of fans commented on it. One user wrote, ‘Wow such a unique way of editing the photos into one and yes this world is beautiful like you.’

The show has 13 contestants--Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, , Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

