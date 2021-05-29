KKK11 fame Rahul Vaidya remembers Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of his first death anniversary: Miss you always

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express how much he misses Sushant Singh Rajput.

It has been almost a year when the nation shook with the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The renowned Bollywood actor was, reportedly, found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, and this news left everyone heartbroken. Ever since then, there have been endless speculations about the reason behind SSR’s demise and several theories came to light about the same. Amid this, while it is going to be a year to Sushant’s demise, singer Rahul Vaidya has remembered the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor ahead of its first death anniversary.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant stated that Sushant will continue to live on forever. He also mentioned that he does miss the Kai Po Che actor and wrote that he was looking forward to expressing his feelings for a while now. “Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always #SushanthSinghRajput,” the former Indian Idol singer tweeted along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of his death anniversary:

Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always #SushanthSinghRajput — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Rahul Vaidya, the actor who had received immense popularity post his stint in Bigg Boss 14, the popular singer will now be seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Apart from Rahul, the show also features Dahiya, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, etc. and the team is currently shooting for the same in Cape Town.

