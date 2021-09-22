KKK11 Finale: Shweta Tiwari wishes Divyanka Tripathi wins the show as she gives her a good foot massage

The finale episode of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was conducted yesterday. All the contestants of the show were seen dressed up in gorgeous attires as they became part of the episode. The contestants were also having fun among themselves amidst the shoot. There was a fun moment between Shweta Tiwari and , which was recorded by the contestant Vishal Aditya Singh.

In the stories shared by the actress, it is seen that Divyanka Tripathi is giving a foot massage to the Shweta Tiwari, who has worn high heels. She is seen praising Divyanka for her strong hands and excellent massage skills. Divyanka also jokes that she may take it up as her alternate profession. Vishal’s voice can be heard in the background as he offered a glimpse of the scene. Shweta Tiwari also wrote in her story wishing her to win the show as she is good at giving a massage. Shweta and Divyanka were seen becoming good friends on the show and they were also strong contestants of the season.

