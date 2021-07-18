KKK11 First Episode Review: Rohit Shetty’s show is about thrill & adventure; Will leave you with goosebumps

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 went on air today, here’s how the first episode of Rohit Shetty’s show fared.

After winning hearts with the ten seasons, Khatron Ke Khiladi has come with the eleventh season and it went on air today. For the uninitiated, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 happens to be an adventure based reality show and is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. Just like every season, KKK11 also has a lot of adventure and thrill and with Rohit Shetty being the host, entertainment comes complimentary on this popular show. Interestingly, KKK 11, which has been creating a lot of buzz in the town for a while was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town.

Just like every season, KKK11 also came with a great ensemble of contestants. This season has Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, , Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul as contestants. The show began with an interesting introduction of the contestants which also gave them a hint of the challenge they have come in for. After an entertaining start of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty introduced the first stunt of this new season. And as expected, the first stunt itself got the heartbeats racing.

To note, the first episode witnessed three tasks and each task was performed by three contestants respectively. Each task took thrill, adventure and fear to next level and as Rohit Shetty has been saying in the promos, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 does make your worst fear come alive. The makers have not just made sure to come with new stunts and a new thrill for the audience, but it has also added on to the entertainment factor of the show as each stunt had an interesting twist to it. Besides, Rohit Shetty’s presence and his humour quotient never fail to add new flavour to the show.

Overall, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is that one perfect ride for thrill and adventure that will not just keep the audience hooked but will also send shivers down their spine at every step. Clearly, the adventure based reality show justifies its tagline which read as ‘Darr vs Dare’ as each contestant in the show will be seen facing their biggest fears. The first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has clearly lived up to expectations and it will be interesting to see if the show manages to keep the audience hooked in the upcoming episode.

