KKK11: Gear up to watch Arjun Bijlani and Rahul Vaidya’s striking performance at Grand Finale

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality television series in India. The stunt-based show has gained a massive fanbase. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, which has been airing for more than two months now awaits its grand finale on September 28, 2021. A recent promo shared by ColorsTV on its official Instagram handle gives a glimpse of the upcoming grand finale. The short clip shows a striking performance by and Rahul Vaidya at the Grand Finale.

The description along with the video read as, “Grand Finale ki grand masti mein aapka swaagat hai. Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 ka Grand Finale iss Sat-Sun 25th & 26th September ko raat 9:30 baje, sirf.” Besides some interesting performances, the contestants will be seen engaging in some exciting stunts for lifting the KKK11 trophy. The top finalists of Rohit Shetty hosted show are , Vishal Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Arjun Bijlani. These are all strong contestants of the show and it will be very exciting to see them compete for the trophy.

Recently, after finishing the shoot, the contestants were seen having a gala time at the house party of contestant Arjun Bijlani. Pictures and videos from the bash were doing rounds on the internet. The guests’ list included Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul. Varun Sood and girlfriend Divya Agarwal, who recently won the Bigg Boss OTT finale, were also seen enjoying the party.